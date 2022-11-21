Shreya Ghoshal lost her voice a day before a big concert, still managed to perform for 3 hours

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to reveal that she completely lost her voice before a big concert, but still managed to perform. She thanked her well-wishers and said she was feeling extremely emotional. She also thanked her doctor.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ghoshal wrote, “So emotional today. I love my band, my fam, my A team who support me in my best and worst days, help me shine no matter what. Had lost my voice completely after last nights concert in Orlando. With the prayers of my well wishes and my doctor Sameer Bhargava’ best care, I could bring my voice back to be able to sing a full 3 hr concert for a packed New York arena.” (Sic)

She added, “ Thank you New York fo showering me so much with your love. Your energy and cheers energised me and how.”

Fans also described it as a ‘freaking emotional’ moment. A fan praised the musician for performing 20 to 30 songs in minus 1 degree Celsius.

That entire crowd must have had taken home beautiful memories. All cause of you @shreyaghoshal. You make people feel alive. You give them hope! You are the hope. THANKYOU FOR EXISTING. SG LOYALISTS ARE SO PROUD OF YOU SHREYA pic.twitter.com/Fyee0YoxZU — 𝘑𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘪 ❤ 𝘚𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘺𝘢💫 (@janani_111) November 20, 2022

Another fan said, “we’re praying for shreya ghoshal’s speedy recovery and bowing down before her tonight . PROUD OF YOU SHREYA.” That entire crowd must have had taken home beautiful memories. All cause of you @shreyaghoshal. You make people feel alive. You give them hope! You are the hope. THANKYOU FOR EXISTING,” tweeted a fan.

Ghoshal is currently on a global tour to celebrate two decades in the industry. She had concerts in the USA, Australia, Netherlands and Ireland, between October 7 to November 19.