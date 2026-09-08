Shreya Ghoshal’s husband, with Rs 500 cr net worth, ‘takes care of home, washes dishes’

Shreya Ghoshal married her longtime partner, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, over a decade ago and the two have one of the most beautiful marriages in the film industry. In a recent interview, Shreya praised her husband and said that even though they both lead busy lives, he takes care of the whole house, and they divide their domestic chores equally. Shiladitya, as per his LinkedIn profile, is the Global Head of Truecaller for Business, and his net worth, as per Planify, is estimated to be between Rs 500 crore and 700 crore, as of 2025. As per Companies Market Cap, Truecaller is worth $750 million (approximately Rs 7,086 crore).

‘He does his own dishes, cleans the kitchen’

During a recent chat shared on Hauterrfly’s YouTube channel, Shreya was asked about her husband and she said that she “got lucky, I got this guy.” She added, “He takes care of the whole house. He does not even… because he loves to live on his own terms, he will wash his own dishes, and he will clean the kitchen. And he will get upset if I do it.” She said that since they both work “rigorous hours” so they always do their household chores together.

ALSO READ | After splitting with Badshah, Isha Rikhi rules out Bigg Boss 20 romance: ‘Will tie rakhi’

Since Shreya’s work demands that she be out of the house, sometimes for months, she said that her husband has always been supportive. “He has never demanded, ‘Why are you not here?’ Sometimes, I am not there for months. Since the time we were dating, he was that secure. He knew that she would be there for me. He does not have ego hassles, and neither do I,” she said.

Shreya shared that both their parents are opinionated and have always been discussing the tiniest details of the house. But she and her husband have had very few debates. “We are both very quiet so we have very few debates. We are the only Bengali couple where there are no heated discussions,” she said and added, “Our child is the centre of our world right now and every discussion is only about him.”

Shreya Ghoshal with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and son Devyaan. (Photo: Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya/Instagram) Shreya Ghoshal with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and son Devyaan. (Photo: Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya/Instagram)

Shreya and Shiladitya dated for 10 years before getting married

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015, after dating each other for 10 years. In an earlier chat with Zoom, Shreya opened up about the proposal and described it as “cute, funny and intimate.”

“We dated for 10 years. So we were just waiting for the right time to do it. We were at a friend’s wedding in Goa. He just prepared the whole setup, so I was wondering what was going on. I had no idea what was going to happen. But he had dropped a few hints and checked my ring size. He did put a lot of effort into it and that’s when he went down on one knee. When he wanted to get the ring out, he distracted me by pointing in another direction and saying, ‘Squirrel’. And I started looking around. It was very cute and funny. It was very intimate. I remember it,” she said.

Shreya and Shiladitya welcomed their son Devyaan in May 2021.

Story continues below this ad

Shiladitya’s tech career

Shiladitya has been the Global Head of Truecaller for Business since 2022. Before this, he was working with the customer engagement and retention platform called CleverTap. He co-founded the food and beverage tech platform Hipcask. He was also a co-founder of a payment platform called Pointshelf.

Aboout Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal first gained fame when she won the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma in 1996. She soon got her big break in Bollywood, and has since been one of the most popular playback singers in India. She has won five National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.