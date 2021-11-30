scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Shreya Ghoshal congratulates ‘bachpan ka dost’ Parag Agrawal on becoming Twitter CEO: ‘So proud of you’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Twitter to congratulate Parag Agrawal as he was announced the new CEO of Twitter Inc.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 2:02:03 pm
parag agrawalShreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal are childhood friends. (Photo: Parag Agrawal/Instagram)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating the success of Parag Agrawal as he becomes the new CEO of Twitter Inc. Shreya took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message for Parag. “Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news,” she wrote.

Parag, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, and Shreya have been friends for many years and Twitterati was quick to dig out their old Twitter exchanges. In one of the tweets, the Bairi Piya singer called Parag her ‘bachpan ka dost’ (childhood friend).

Parag had earlier posted a photo with Shreya on his Instagram profile. The photo seems to be from Shreya’s wedding to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parag Agrawal (@paraga)

Fans dug out many old photos and tweets of the two friends.

Also Read |83 trailer: Ranveer Singh leads Team India as they win the World Cup

In an email shared on Twitter, Parag wrote that he was “honoured and humbled” to be appointed as the new CEO of the social media company. He shared it with the caption, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”

