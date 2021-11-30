Shreya Ghoshal congratulates ‘bachpan ka dost’ Parag Agrawal on becoming Twitter CEO: ‘So proud of you’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating the success of Parag Agrawal as he becomes the new CEO of Twitter Inc. Shreya took to Twitter and shared a congratulatory message for Parag. “Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news,” she wrote.

Parag, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay, and Shreya have been friends for many years and Twitterati was quick to dig out their old Twitter exchanges. In one of the tweets, the Bairi Piya singer called Parag her ‘bachpan ka dost’ (childhood friend).

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

Parag had earlier posted a photo with Shreya on his Instagram profile. The photo seems to be from Shreya’s wedding to Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.

Fans dug out many old photos and tweets of the two friends.

Everyone chill

SHREYA GHOSHAL her husband SHILADITYA sir and PARAGA sir and his wife VINEETA ma’am are good old friends in second pic you can spot them all(which is from 2016/17) and find these on their insta profiles

Pls think before judging anyone pic.twitter.com/BCU70N8uPE — Shipra Joshi #TeamShreya(Devyaan’s Momma) (@ShipraJoshi12) November 29, 2021

In an email shared on Twitter, Parag wrote that he was “honoured and humbled” to be appointed as the new CEO of the social media company. He shared it with the caption, “Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support.”