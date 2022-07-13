Shreya Ghoshal completes 20 years in Bollywood, sings Devdas song as she thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

As the 20th anniversary of the classic movie Devdas is celebrated this week, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also marks an epoch in the career of singer Shreya Ghoshal. Ghoshal has shared a long heartfelt message on Instagram and also dedicated the post to the filmmaker for shaping her into the artist she is today.

The singer was not even 18 when Bhansali gave her the chance to be Aishwarya Rai’s voice in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Calling her journey of two decades ‘beautiful’ and ‘significant’, Ghoshal wrote, “This day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and significant moment of my life happened. I made my debut as a Hindi Film playback singer, with the magnum opus film Devdas. The feeling of joy and nervousness that the 18 year old felt watching her songs on the big screen, is hard to capture in words. Always in gratitude to my mentor #SanjayLeelaBhansali who held my hand and brought me to the world of cinema and music and shaped me in to the artist that I am today. My head bows down to my parents’ feet once again today for they have given their everything and worked so hard to make their daughter what she is today. God has been kind to give me such a beautiful family of fans, friends and colleagues. Grateful.”

The 38-year-old singer was offered the opportunity to be the voice of Paro, the lead female character of Devdas, who was portrayed by Aishwarya Rai. Ghoshal went on to sing five songs in Devdas alongside established singers. The singer also received a National award for ‘Bairi Piya’ from Devdas.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai celebrates 20 years of Devdas with gorgeous photo, Abhishek Bachchan showers love

The singer tied knot with her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015 in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby boy Devyaan in May, 2021.

On the work front, Ghoshal will be releasing a new romantic track Baarishein Aayi Hai which will feature the television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.