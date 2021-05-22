Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a baby boy on Saturday afternoon. The singer took to Instagram to announce the news. She wrote, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

As soon as Shreya shared the news, Neeti Mohan congratulated the couple and wrote, “Many congratulations. This is such a wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family.”

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an adorable post. She wrote, “Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

On the work front, after “Angana Morey”, Shreya Ghoshal released the single “Oh Sanam” in collaboration with Tony Kakkar. “So glad we did a song together and that too such a beautiful soulful melody🤗 Loved singing it and I am sure audiences will give their love to this one too…” she wrote while promoting the song on Instagram.