scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Shreya Dhanwanthary wants to do ‘fun, ridiculous’ roles: ‘People think I am quite serious’

Shreya Dhanwanthary says she wants to experiment with diverse genres and not be limited to being perceived as a 'serious' actor.

Shreya Dhanwanthary will be next seen in the short film Birth. (Photo: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram)

Shreya Dhanwanthary is in search for light. The actor, who shot to fame as an intelligence officer on Raj and DK’s The Family Man and garnered further acclaim with her turn as a journalist on Scam 1992, says she is keen to explore projects which don’t place her in hard-hitting settings.

Shreya Dhanwanthary says, thanks to her OTT work, including Mumbai Diaries 26/11, people have a perception that she is “serious” and hence makers try to cast her only in no-nonsense characters, which can be limiting. “Everybody looks at me and thinks, ‘Oh she’s quite serious so we will give her serious, heavy thing’ and as much as I also gravitate towards heavy, hard hitting serious stuff, I want to explore something lighter, something more fun,” she tells indinaexpress.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13)

 

Shreya says her desire to feature in a fun project also mirrors the storytelling scene in the country, which is dominated by mostly heavy-duty stuff. The actor hopes that it changes. “There’s so much darkness in all of our storytelling right now, I feel we could all use a little bit of light. Or maybe that’s something I am constantly craving and projecting on to the country,” she adds.

The actor says a sure-shot way to break free from the trappings of her image is by being constantly on the lookout f0r wide ranging work. “I’m greedy for genres and I want to feature in diverse range of genres so that there’s lot more for people to choose from rather than just, ‘Oh it’s dark and hard hitting so we go to her.’

“If it’s light, fun and ridiculous then also they should come to me. When people associate you with a certain genre, it means you’ve done your part convincingly enough for them to want you in a certain space,” she says.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreyadhan13)

 

For now, the actor is awaiting the release of her short film Birth, set to premiere on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 27. Produced by Boundless Media and directed by Shyam Sundar, the film also stars Lillete Dubey.

According to the makers, Birth follows the story of an eight months pregnant woman, who enrolls into a maternity centre for ‘Happy Moms’. “She begins to get conditioned by its warped practices – until she is jolted awake by its attempts to entirely reshape her identity,” the official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

“What worked for me was the story. It was the idea that we haven’t really explored the very real issues that women face, the constant judgement, constant policing, what they should wear, what they shouldn’t. I thought it would be interesting to explore the horrors that are literally and figuratively associated with this entire scenario.

“Also, we haven’t explored motherhood through that lens. To take something that has always been celebrated with pure love, light and joy and turn it dark. That twist was interesting,” Shreya adds.

Also Read: |R Balki reveals how Guru Dutt inspired his thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist

The actor, who also has two feature films lined up, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Adbhut and R Balki’s Chup, says her aim is to now reach a wider audience base which will start recognising her for her body of work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0
Advertisement

“In the larger scheme of things, I’ve a long way to go and a lot of had work to do. I want to be identifiable to a larger section. Hopefully I will get enough opportunities to accomplish that and they help audience realise that they’re in for a ride when they watch my work. It’s a lofty dream but hope I’ll be able to achieve it,” she adds.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:33:30 am
Next Story

Welcome to Wrexham review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney channel Ted Lasso in surface-level sports documentary

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement