Shreya Dhanwanthary questions ‘powerful silence’ on IPL 2021 as ‘our nation is in middle of major humanitarian crisis’

As India faces the second wave of Covid-19 with cases rising at a rapid rate, many have wondered if continuing the ongoing Indian Premiere League is appropriate or not. After cricketer Adam Gilchrist tweeted whether India should continue with the IPL given the spiralling coronavirus numbers, Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary has also spoken in this regard.

The actor, on Sunday evening, tweeted, “The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis.”

Shreya’s tweet comes after Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist who questioned on Saturday if IPL should be continued amid Covid-19 surge.

The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis. — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) April 25, 2021

“Best wishes to all in India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” the cricketer tweeted.

On Saturday, she reacted to the trending news of a thief who returned over 1700 stolen Covid-19 vaccines with a note that said he did not know that they were coronavirus jabs. She shared a post made by celebrity photographer and wrote, “Thieves showing more empathy out here than our government.”

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,49,391 new Covid-19 cases and 2,767 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, five states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala — contribute 54 per cent of the cases. Looking at the surge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown for a week while Maharashtra government announced that it will provide the coronavirus vaccines for free to its citizens.