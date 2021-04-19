Composer Shravan Rathod ‘very critical’ after testing positive for Covid-19, says son

Shravan Rathod's son informed that the music composer is critical. (Photo: Express Archive)

Music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan fame, is said to be ‘very critical’ after testing positive for Covid-19. The musician was hospitalised a few days ago after he tested positive for the virus.

The singer’s son, Sanjeev Rathod spoke to indianexpress.com about his father’s diagnosis. “Yes, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him,” he said.

Working with Nadeem, Shravan belted out a number of hits in the 90s. They composed music for films such as Aashiqui, Saajan, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Sadak and Deewana, among many others.

Currently, India is facing the second wave of Covid-19.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections. India also reported 1,619 deaths in a new record high today.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Karnataka saw the biggest single-day surge in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra logged 68,631 infections, Delhi reported 25,462 new cases while Karnataka saw a spike of 19,067 cases.