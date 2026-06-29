Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in trouble, Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family demands title change

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to make an impressive return to the big screen after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Her latest film Eetha is a biopic on a Lavani artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While Shraddha impressed everyone with her transformation in the film’s teaser, Eetha seems to have landed in an unexpected controversy. According to reports on TV9 Marathi, Vithabai’s family, as well as the National Congress Party (NCP), has raised an objection to the film’s title. They have questioned why Vithabai’s name doesn’t feature in the film’s title and have also demanded that the film’s name be changed.

Shraddha Kapoor Eetha title row

According to reports, NCP’s film and cultural department has questioned Eetha’s makers as to why they didn’t put Vithabai’s name in the title. Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family has also demanded that the film should be named Vitha or Vithabai, giving due recognition to the legendary folk artist. Babasaheb Patil, the state president of Maharashtra, said that it is the party’s responsibility to respect and honour Vithabai’s legacy and stated that the film’s title should reflect Vithabai’s immense contribution to lavani and tamasha.