Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha in trouble, Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family demands title change

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is set to make an impressive return to the big screen after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Her latest film Eetha is a biopic on a Lavani artist, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While Shraddha impressed everyone with her transformation in the film’s teaser, Eetha seems to have landed in an unexpected controversy. According to reports on TV9 Marathi, Vithabai’s family, as well as the National Congress Party (NCP), has raised an objection to the film’s title. They have questioned why Vithabai’s name doesn’t feature in the film’s title and have also demanded that the film’s name be changed.
Shraddha Kapoor Eetha title row
According to reports, NCP’s film and cultural department has questioned Eetha’s makers as to why they didn’t put Vithabai’s name in the title. Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s family has also demanded that the film should be named Vitha or Vithabai, giving due recognition to the legendary folk artist. Babasaheb Patil, the state president of Maharashtra, said that it is the party’s responsibility to respect and honour Vithabai’s legacy and stated that the film’s title should reflect Vithabai’s immense contribution to lavani and tamasha.
Vithabai’s sons Kailash and Rajesh, and grandson Mohit, have also asked the makers to rethink their decision. They also stated that the title Eetha made them unhappy. According to the family, while the biopic should carry her name, it should also give due credit to the woman whose efforts helped shape the lavani tradition in Maharashtra. As of now, neither director Laxman Utekar, nor Shraddha Kapoor, nor Maddock Films has reacted to this demand.
A celebrated name in Maharashtra’s Lavani and Tamasha tradition, Vithabai Narayangaonkar was one of the most renowned folk artists of her time. Her contribution to the folk culture was also recognized by the President of India on multiple occasions. However, Vithabai’s life was filled with hardships; it is believed that she spent her final years struggling financially.
Eetha’s teaser starts with a group performing Lavani, as a pregnant Shraddha Kapoor screams in pain. Not caring for her life, she later goes on stage to perform. The teaser further highlights her larger-than-life presence. After Stree, Sharddha Kapoor is once again collaborating with Maddock Films for Eetha. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. It is slated to release on 28th August 2026.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More