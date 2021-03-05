Shraddha Kapoor wears a turban, dances to dhol beats at cousin Priyaank Sharma, Shaza Morani’s wedding. See photos, videos

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday, making a return from her fun Maldives trip after celebrating her cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani. The actor was dressed in a pair of comfy jeans and t-shirt as she made her way to her car.

However, her return to the Maximum City has not deterred various fan pages on social media to share adorable images from the grand wedding. New pictures show Shraddha striking a pose with relatives Padmini Kohlapure, Mohammed Morani and others. In one clip, we see Shraddha interacting with tiny tots even as the ‘dholwalas’ continued to strike the instrument with great vigour and excitement. The actor is in ice blue lehenga and is wearing a turban on her head.

Check out new photos and videos of Shraddha Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha’s Keyur (@queen_of_heart_shraddha.k)

Shraddha also celebrated her birthday in the scenic locales of the Maldives island. Her rumoured beau, photographer Rohan Shrestha, had reportedly thrown a surprise party for the birthday girl. Shraddha was also seen cutting a chocolate cake upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport.

Recently, Rakesh Shrestha, father of Rohan Shrestha, had blessed the rumoured couple in an interview with The Times of India. “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one…If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary,” he concluded.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore.