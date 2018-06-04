Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna stun at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna were spotted at the airport. Shraddha Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Karishma Tanna were spotted at the airport.

Several Bollywood celebrities are every now and then spotted at the Mumbai airport. The latest celebs to be snapped at the airport include beauty queen Urvashi Rautela, Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor, Naagin 3 actor Karishma Tanna and television heartthrob Vivek Dahiya among others. While Urvashi was seen upping her fashion game at the airport, Shraddha was snapped smiling at the shutterbugs.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Saaho, was clicked at the airport. Saaho also stars Baahubali fame Prabhas.

Our shutterbug caught Urvashi Rautela, who is all set to make a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Karishma Tanna, who has recently joined Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin 3, posed for photographers outside the airport.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya was seen at the airport.

We also spotted Suniel Shetty at the airport.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd