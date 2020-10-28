Shraddha Kapoor to star in Nagin trilogy

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is set to don the naagin avatar for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. The film, bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi, is being described as a love story.

Shraddha, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff-led Baaghi 3 earlier this year, said she was excited to play the shape-shifting serpent immortalised by many veteran actors, most memorably by late Sridevi.

“It’s an absolute delight for me to play a naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience,” the actor said in a statement.

The makers are planning to mount the trilogy with VFX and special effects. The last time Shraddha Kapoor played a character with supernatural powers was in Raj & DK’s hit horror-comedy Stree (2018). Director Vishal Furia is best known for his 2017 Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. He is currently helming Lapachhapi’s Hindi remake titled Chhori.

Indian cinema and television has time and again shown an affinity for the folklore of the ‘Icchadhari Naagin’. The Ekta Kapoor-produced show Naagin is currently airing its fifth season.

