Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads

Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra celebrate seven years of Ek Villain, share BTS videos

Ek Villain will soon have its sequel Ek Villain Returns, starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The first iteration starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 27, 2021 5:12:36 pm
ek villain shraddha kapoor sidharth malhotraShraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer-Ek Villain has completed seven years. (Photo: Balaji Motion Pictures/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-led thriller Ek Villain clocked its seven years on Sunday, and the lead stars took to social media to reminisce about their experience working on the film. Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri, also starred Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

While the film was a huge commercial success, its album composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari and the band Soch, is till date credited as one of the best musical pieces in recent times.

shraddha kapoor sidharth malhotra ek villain Shraddha Kapoor shared a post remembering Ek Villain on its seventh anniversary. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor shared the poster of Ek Villain on Instagram story, and wrote alongside, “Ek Villains! Special memories forever.” Sidharth Malhotra shared behind-the-scenes videos from the film’s shoot.

sidharht malhotra ek villains Sidharth Malhotra shared BTS footage from his Ek Villain shoot. (Photo: Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures shared on Instagram a video dedication to celebrate the film’s anniversary. “Celebrating Ayesha’s free-spirited soul, Guru’s heartwarming nature and Rakesh’s devious side that made this incredible story of a villain. Cheers to #7YearsOfEkVillain,” the post read.

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor announced he sequel to Ek Villain titled, Ek Villain Returns, bringing Mohit Suri back as the director. The film will star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Majority of the film has been shot in Goa. Ek Villain Returns is expected to arrive in theatres in February 2022.

