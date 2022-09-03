scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates dad Shakti Kapoor’s birthday with Crime Master Gogo cake. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor uploaded an adorable picture with father, actor Shakti Kapoor on her social media on his birthday.

Actor Shraddha KapoorActor Shraddha Kapoor with father Shakti Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and shared some photos from father Shakti Kapoor’s birthday celebration on Saturday. While their family photo is full of love, fans’ attention was caught by the special cake in the pictures.

The birthday cake had small figurines of Crime Master Gogo, a hugely popular character played by Shakti in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. The small edible figurines also had dialogue boxes attached to them that carried some of his iconic dialogues. Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth also features in the photos.

She shared in the caption, “My Birthday Baapu!!! @shaktikapoor I love you Hope I can make you half as proud as you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped his best wishes on the comments section and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear shakti uncle”. Malvika Raaj wrote, “What a cake! Best.” The followers also did not miss out on the creativity that went into making the cake and showered it with compliments.

Also Read |Sima Taparia asks Seema Sajdeh why it took her 22 years to realise she’s incompatible with Sohail Khan, she has a sassy reply

Shraddha has not appeared in any films since 2020’s Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D. Her next film has her sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in director Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. In July, the film’s set in Mumbai caught fire. As per PTI, one person died because of the fire.

Shraddha was previously announced to be a part of Chaalbaaz in London, a remake of the 1989 Sridevi film but there have been rumours that the film is shelved for now.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:25:56 pm
