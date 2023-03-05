Shraddha Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor has ‘proved his versatility’, hopes to reunite with Varun Dhawan in a film: ‘We do get a lot of love on social media’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film promises to traverse the complications of modern relationships and romance. In a recent interview, Shraddha talked about working with Ranbir, expressing her admiration for his ‘versatility’.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shraddha, who has experimented with a variety of roles in her career span of over a decade, said, “I have been wanting to work with Ranbir. I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is an absolutely brilliant actor. He has shown his versatility in so many different films and so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like (to be working with him).” She added that she hoped that people would enjoy watching them together. She also mentioned that Luv Ranjan has his own brand of cinema as Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise proved as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, both featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Shraddha was last seen in a cameo appearance for Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, touted to be a part of the ‘horror universe’, which began with Stree in 2018. Shraddha, who performed the popular song Thumkeshwari, was asked about the possibility of her working with Varun Dhawan again and to this the actor said, “I hope we get a film where we are reunited. We do get a lot of love on social media and here’s hoping that something happens soon.” There has been much discussion about Stree 2 and cementing the horror universe, but as yet, nothing has materialised.

Shraddha’s last few releases included Saaho, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is all set to release on March 8.