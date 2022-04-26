scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor says Aashiqui 2’s Aarohi ‘changed everything’ as film clocks 9 years

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starred in Mohit Suri-helmed Aashiqui 2. The film released in 2013.

April 26, 2022 5:55:21 pm
shraddha kapoorShraddha Kapoor in a still from the movie.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s musical drama Aashiqui 2 has completed nine years of its release.

On the occasion, Shraddha opened up about her character Aarohi in Aashiqui 2 and why it holds a special place in her heart even after all these years.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “Aarohi came in my life, and changed everything. I am forever grateful and thankful to each and everyone who gave so much love to me as Aarohi. People remember the film, the songs and the story, even after so many years.”

The actor also thanked director Mohit Suri for giving her Aashiqui 2. She added, “I would like to also thank Mohit Suri sir for giving me this character and an opportunity of a lifetime. It will always stay with me.”

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film gets a release date

Aashiqui 2 revolves around Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor) and Aditya (Aditya Roy Kapur). Aditya discovers Aarohi in a bar and decides to help her get a foothold in the film industry. Along the way, they fall in love. However, Aditya’s self-destructive ways play spoilsport in their blooming love story.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture.

