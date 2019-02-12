Shraddha Kapoor roped in for Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to make a comeback to the Baaghi series with the third film. While the first film had Shraddha as the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff, the second film saw Disha Patani as the female lead. Ahmed Khan, who also directed the second film, is returning for Baaghi 3.

Advertising

Sabbir Khan, a regular collaborator with Tiger Shroff, had directed the first film.

Both the movies were produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He will also bankroll the third film.

Shraddha shared, “I’m super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I’m excited to be a part of this movie.”

Sajid said, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”

IT’S OFFICIAL… Sajid Nadiadwala signs Shraddha Kapoor for #Baaghi3… Stars Tiger Shroff… Directed by Ahmed Khan. pic.twitter.com/QL8oPmul2W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter account. He wrote alongside a photo of Shraddha Kapoor, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Sajid Nadiadwala signs Shraddha Kapoor for #Baaghi3… Stars Tiger Shroff… Directed by Ahmed Khan.”

Although the Baaghi movies are ostensibly sequels, they do not share anything in terms of plot or characters. Tiger Shroff is the only connecting link. He is presented as a rebel (the meaning of Baaghi) who fights against the system and that is one thematic similarity the films share.

Advertising

While the films did not find much traction with critics, they were huge financial successes. Baaghi 2 became one of 2018’s biggest success stories.

In December last year, Tiger Shroff had revealed the release date of Baaghi 3 along with an image presumably from the movie. It showed a closeup of his face and his hands on the pin of what looks like a hand grenade, as though he is just going to detonate it.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2020