Rohan Shrestha’s father blesses his, Shraddha Kapoor’s union: ‘If they want to marry, I will do everything for them’

Rakesh Shrestha, the father of photographer and Shraddha Kapoor’s rumoured beau Rohan, has bestowed his blessings upon Shraddha and Rohan’s union. Shraddha and Rohan are at present in the Maldives as they participate in the wedding of the actor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma. Shraddha also celebrated her birthday in the island country and photos of Rohan hugging her at the birthday bash have since gone viral.

While speaking to The Times of India, Rakesh said, “As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one.”

He added, “If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as ‘My Dream’, I rarely address him as ‘Rohan’,” he told Times of India.

Rohan and Shraddha have long been rumoured to be together. They still have not confirmed the relationship officially, however. Shraddha was the ‘best man’ at the wedding of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani’s wedding festivities in the Maldives.

She chose brown pants, a white off-shoulder shirt and suspenders for the event. In other photos and videos, Shraddha could be seen in a sequinned dress as she dances along with other guests at the beach. The ceremony was followed by her 34th birthday celebration in which she could be seen cutting the cake with Rohan beside her. He was also seen at Priyaank and Shaza’s Haldi ceremony with the rest of the members of her family.

Priyaanka and Shaza’s Hindu wedding, which was supposed to take place in Mumbai, has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff, in which she reprise her role from the first movie in the franchise.