Shraddha Kapoor renews rent for Mumbai apartment, to pay Rs 6 lakh monthly

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease on her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu at a starting monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The official agreement of renewal was registered in February, this year. According to the documents, the lease tenure is for 12 months, taking the total rental value to Rs. 72 lakh for a year.

The premium house is located in Prime Beach, Juhu, and covers around 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.), with four assigned car parking spaces. As per the property documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the same apartment was earlier leased by Shraddha under an agreement registered in October 2024. The new lease contract includes the stamp duty amount of Rs 36,000 and registration payment of Rs 1,000.