Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shraddha Kapoor renews rent for Mumbai apartment, to pay Rs 6 lakh monthly
Actor Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease on her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu at Rs 6 lakh per month, taking the total value of the one-year tenure to Rs 72 lakh.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease on her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu at a starting monthly rent of Rs 6 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The official agreement of renewal was registered in February, this year. According to the documents, the lease tenure is for 12 months, taking the total rental value to Rs. 72 lakh for a year.
The premium house is located in Prime Beach, Juhu, and covers around 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.), with four assigned car parking spaces. As per the property documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, the same apartment was earlier leased by Shraddha under an agreement registered in October 2024. The new lease contract includes the stamp duty amount of Rs 36,000 and registration payment of Rs 1,000.
ALSO READ | ‘Shraddha Kapoor was crying’: Tejaswini Kolhapure recalls Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest in drug case, protests outside Shakti Kapoor’s home
The location in Juhu is considered as one of the city’s most valued real estate spaces. The area has a mix of luxury apartments, sea-facing bungalows, and other celebrity houses. It is well-connected with the Western Express Highway, JVPD roads, and international terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Several notable high-profile residents include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Hrithik Roshan.
Many Bollywood stars lease properties in posh Mumbai areas like Bandra and Juhu. Earlier, actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington reportedly rented a house in the city for Rs 9 lakh per month. Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also rented a house for Rs 7 lakh a month.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the hit horror-comedy, Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor will next feature in the biopic Eetha, opposite Randeep Hooda.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05