Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor reacted after an eager fan extended to shake her hands at Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer launch. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. As Shraddha was making her way towards the premise of the launch event, she waved to the fans as they excitedly waited to get a glimpse of the celebrity.

However, one fan wanted to shake hands with Shraddha, and actually leaned forward to do so, but was stopped by her security, even as she simply shook her head with a smile and waved back at the said fan instead.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and director Luv Ranjan. The romedy’s trailer, which released on Monday noon, has already garnered over 5 million views at the time of writing this article. Fans are excited to watch the fresh pairing together for the first time on big screen. One user wrote, “The happiness can’t be explained…. Gonna see Shraddhie back on screens after 3 years.” Another mentioned, “What an amazing cast and story ❤️ Shraddha , Ranbir and ofc Anubhav Singh Bassi together ❤️ Movie is gonna be a superhit !!!” A few were glad to see comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi feature in a big Hindi film.

The film’s main plotline revolves around Shraddha and Ranbir’s characters who fall for each other after casually spending some time together during a vacation. Besides this, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in his kitty. He was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra opposite real-life partner Alia Bhatt.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set for a March 8 release.