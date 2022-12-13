Shraddha Kapoor asks fans to guess title of her next with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt suggests ‘Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle’

All the details around Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Luv Ranjan film have been kept under wraps. But now Shraddha has announced that the film’s team will announce its title on Wednesday. However, to increase the excitement about the film, she teased the audience by sharing the initials of the title and asked them to guess it. The best response has come from Ranbir’s wife and actor, Alia Bhatt.

Shraddha shared a picture on her Instagram account which has, “TJMM, a Luv Ranjan film. Title releasing tomorrow,” written on it. In the caption, she wrote, “And the title is……Guess Karo ??? 😜 #RanbirKapoor #LuvRanjan.” While she got many suggestions from Instagram users, the one that won the internet was of Alia.

Alia reshared Shraddha’s post on her Instagram story and guessed the film’s name to be, “Tingle jingle mingle mingle?” Well, we are still waiting for Shraddha to confirm if Alia has guessed it right.

Alia Bhatt shared the post on Instagram.

Besides Alia, Shraddha also got some funny suggestions from people on Instagram. One of them commented on her post, “Tu Jinda Main Margaya😂.” Another wrote, “Tu Juliet Main Majnu.” One of them suggested, “Tu Juhu Main Malad😂🤣.” A user also wrote, “Tujhe Jhaadu(🧹) Maare Mummy!”

The film marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan, who is popular for films like Pyar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Ranbir and Shraddha have shot for a portion of the film in Spain. During the shoot, some of their pictures were leaked from the set. Also, a clip from a song shoot went viral. It showed Ranbir and Shraddha dancing in a terrace-like setting while wearing traditional attire.

The film is expected to hit the theaters around the Holi festival next year. It is being reported that the film will also feature Dimple Kapadia. Earlier this year, the film’s set in Mumbai was gutted by fire.