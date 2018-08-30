Shraddha Kapoor: Stree is an extremely hilarious and well-written film

Stree releases on August 31st. Stree releases on August 31st.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are extremely kicked about their upcoming release Stree, which will hit screens on August 31. The actors, along with Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, went live on Facebook to promote their film one last time.

During the live, one of the fans asked Rajkummar Rao if the film has a message to which the actor replied, “There is no motto of the film but we are trying to question why only women are given guidelines to live by, like don’t go out in the night and other things. We have reversed the role in the film.”

Aparshakti remarked that it was fun to share screen space with such a cast. “I was already extremely excited about the fact that the film had such a good combination of actors,” the RJ-turned-actor said.

Shraddha Kapoor expressed how fortunate she felt to be part of such an intelligent film with actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

“I feel it was a big thing for me to be offered such a role. I am blessed that Raj and DK (the producers) thought of me for this role. It is an extremely hilarious and well-written film. As an actor, I felt it is a gem of a film to be a part of. And of course, the cherry on the cake is the fact that we have such an amazingly talented team. To be with such fabulous actors, Pankaj ji, Raj, Aparshakti and Abhishek, I thought will be really good for me as an actor. In that sense, I felt fortunate to have worked with Amar (Kaushik) sir. He might be a debutant director but he is so well-connected to the script. We are sure that you (the audience) will enjoy the film. It is so intelligently written and has come out really well on-screen,” she said.

As the live came to end, Rajkummar Rao said, “I have worked in many films but I never had so much fun on any sets before. I hope our fun translates on-screen too.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is a horror comedy heading for release on August 31.

