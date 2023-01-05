scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor poses with Asha Bhosle, extended family: ‘I like to see my life as a Pixar movie or a Sooraj Barjatya film’

Shraddha Kapoor said that it is hard to explain her relationship with her extended family and compared her family dynamics to the Sooraj Barjatya film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

shraddha kapoorShraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her extended family and added that she feels ‘blessed’ because she is close to each one of them. The actor compared her family dynamics to a Sooraj Barjatya film and said that they meet very often. Shraddha also revealed her inspiration behind becoming an actor. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

In an interview with a leading magazine, Shraddha said, “It’s like my entire childhood was meant to prime me in the best way for the rest of my life. My mom sings like a dream and is almost always singing at home. My nana was a renowned classical singer and musician, so there was a lot of music around me while growing up, and it brought the family together, especially during Ganpati every year. My masis act and sing as well.”

The actor said that seeing her father and aunts work as actors inspired her to follow in their footsteps. She said, “And seeing my dad and aunts being actors only made me want to do the same. I’ve realised that there can be nothing better than to be in an environment of creative people where the discussions are about art.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

She further added, “I like to see my life as a Pixar movie or a Sooraj Barjatya film (laughs). I feel so blessed that I’m close to my extended family and cousins and that the entire family meets so often. While we have the same simple tiffs, we also support each other, and I love that. It’s tough to describe my relationship because how do you put in words the family dynamics of Hum Aapke Hain Kaun or The Incredibles?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor. She has an elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor.  Her two aunts are Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. The actor is also the great-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar and Usha Mangeshkar.

On the work front, Shraddha will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on 8 March, 2023.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:23 IST
New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
close