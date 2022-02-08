Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure remember Lata Mangeshkar: ‘Would watch reality shows and was a great fan’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor paid tribute to her ‘Lata Ajji’ (Lata Mangeshkar) on Tuesday morning. The Saaho star took to social media and shared a throwback photo with the legendary singer. She wrote, “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha also shared a couple of throwback pictures of Lata, who passed away on Sunday, at the age of 92, after suffering multi-organ failure.

Also read | Lata Mangeshkar was India’s inner voice

Shraddha and Lata are relatives. The actor’s maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata’s first cousin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by padminikolhapure (@padminikolhapure)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by padminikolhapure (@padminikolhapure)

Shraddha’s aunt and former actor Padmini Kolhapure, the niece of the legendary singer, also mourned her death and fondly recalled that as a child, she was in awe of Lata. She said the late singer would spoil her and sister Shivangi with beautiful gifts. Padmini shared with Pinkvilla, “I remember once we were at a wedding and I was so much in awe of her that I kept looking at her. In fact, even the dresses that Shivangi (sister) and I were wearing at that function were gifted by her. It was a long dress which back then was called a maxi. We used to go for recordings with her, but as a kid you don’t understand the power of that person. For me, she was my atya. We often visited each others’ house and joked around with her. Those were beautiful days.”

The Prem Rog actress also remembered the iconic singer as a simple person, who was glued to television reality shows. She said, “She used to cook, spend time in her house and watch TV. Even recently when I went and met her a couple of times, she was glued to the television set. She would watch reality shows and was a great fan of many of them. She was in tune with what’s going on. Very often she would send me photographs, or certain things that touched her, or her favourite songs, and was indeed very tech-savvy.” Padmini’s grandmother and Lata’s father Dinanath Mangeshkar were siblings.