Shraddha Kapoor officiates her makeup artist’s wedding: ‘Thank you for this honour’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was elated being the bridesmaid at the wedding of her friend, makeup artist and namesake Shraddha Naik. She also officiated the big day.

Naik shared a video from the event on her Instagram profile and dedicated the post to Kapoor. She wrote, “Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding ♥️ We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding 💫.”

The video shows Kapoor in a purple gown. Kapoor thanked her friend for the “honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid”. She also said that she loves her friend “more than words will ever be able to express.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik)

Her full comment read, “My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu ✨ I love you more than words will ever be able to express 💜.”

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 3 in 2020. Her next project has her starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan movie. Shraddha was also set to star in Chaalbaaz in London, a remake of Sridevi’s 1989 film, but reports suggest that the film has been postponed. However, an official announcement about the same is still awaited.