Shraddha Kapoor is best man at brother Priyaank Sharma’s wedding, dances to Kamariya. Watch

Depend on Bollywood stars to always know how to make an entry. At the wedding of Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani in the Maldives, cousin Shraddha Kapoor was the best man and the family’s entrance at the venue has the internet agog.

Shraddha, who was dressed in an aqua lehenga at the mehendi ceremony, choose brown pants and a white off-shoulder shirt for the ceremony. She finished her look with a pair of yellow suspenders and a neat ponytail. She was dressed as the groomsmen for the ceremony which was solemnised according to Christian rituals. The scenic beach venue of the wedding was spot-on.

In other photos and videos, Shraddha can be seen in a sequinned dress as she dances along with other guests at the beach. The newlyweds can also be seen cutting a cake with the rest of the family.

See all photos, videos of Shraddha Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma’s wedding:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Shraddha can be seen dancing to Stree song Kamariya. She was also seen delivering the best man’s address. Other videos show the rest of the family dancing, including the bride and groom. Others who are featured in the videos include Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor, dad Shakti Kapoor, mom Shivangi Kolhapure as well as Padmini Kolhapure. Shaza’s dad Karim can also be spotted. Other photos also featured Shraddha’s rumoured beau Rohan Shreshtha.

However, Shaza and Priyaank’s wedding on March 5, which was to be solemnised as per Hindu rituals, has been postponed. The ceremony was supposed to take place in Mumbai in the presence of over 200 guests but has been postponed given the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.