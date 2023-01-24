scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Shraddha Kapoor is glad that Luv Ranjan didn’t cast Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time.

Shraddha KapoorActor Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor‘s romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar brings Luv Ranjan back as a director after 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. At the trailer launch of the film, Shraddha joked about being grateful that Luv didn’t cast his regular actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles and gave her and Ranbir a chance.

Luv has so far directed four films — Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. All four films have had Kartik and Nushrratt in the leading role. This is the first time that the filmmaker is making a film with a different cast.

Shraddha pointed this out  at the trailer launch and said, “I’m so excited that Luv sir ne decide kiya ki Kartik aur Nushrratt ke alava (Luv sir decided that besides Kartik and Nushrratt), he was open to working with us fresh faces. Bohut khushi ki baat hui (I’m very happy), so thank you very much Luv sir.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor with director Luv Ranjan and rest of the cast of their film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about working with Ranbir for the first time, she said, “Everyone knows that Ranbir is such a fabulous actor and I always admired his work and to experience [this] on set with him bohut maaza aiya (we had a lot of fun) and he’s really superb.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer released on January 24 and gave a sneak peak into the life of two lovers caught up between their real and fake feelings for each other. The film also stars popular stand up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, popular known as Bassi by his audience. Recently, Ranbir had said that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could be one of his last romantic comedies.

At the trailer launch, when asked the reason behind it, he said, “Sometimes what happens is actors have very limited faces and personality. Sometimes you run out of them and you need characters. It’s very hard, rom-com is the hardest genre. When you give me a character like Sanju or Rockstar, you’re hiding behind a character. There’s a certain paraphernalia around you to work with. But these rom-com parts are very hard. I’m just insecure that I don’t run out of a personality, so I can still keep delivering some entertainment through the genre.”

