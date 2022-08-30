Shraddha Kapoor flaunts new look, asks fans cheekily if they ‘like it or love it’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is often praised for her soft spoken and sweet persona around fans and in the industry. While most of her social media posts receive positive comments, her latest post seems to have flattered her fans more than ever. Shraddha uploaded some new pictures of herself in a new hairstyle and asked fans for their opinion.

The actor donned a fringe haircut with here forehead bangs tucked neatly on one side. She decided to go for a casual look as she wore denim jeans and a brown top. She caption the post as, “New hair!!! Like or Love???”. Actor and comedian Bhuvan Bam was one of the first to comment ‘Love’ and Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna also dropped heart emoticons on the post. What followed were back-to-back adorable messages from fans.

Check out the post –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

One of the user wrote, “I will copy your this hair style now”, while another comment said, “Thanks for these pics I am literally shouting”. A fan also wrote, “why are you asking that like or love , there is no option because My heart is already yours”. Shraddha’s post received over a lakh comments and likes showing that her new look had definitely got a green light from fans. However, it is unknown if her new look is for a project.

Shraddha was last seen on the big screen in producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 3, alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. She will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be titled film, which also stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. The movie, which is slated to release on March 8, 2023, had some production delays when the set of the film’s set caught fire in July. The set was resurrected in Mumbai’s Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri. While the actors were not present on the sets, no one from the crew was also hurt.