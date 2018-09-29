Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor’s first look from Saina Nehwal biopic is out

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 10:42:57 am
shraddha kapoor Shraddha Kapoor recently shared the first look from the Saina Nehwal biopic on social media
The first look of Shraddha Kapoor as badminton champion Saina Nehwal is out. In the photo, Shraddha seems to be in a state of high energy as she channels the sportswoman. The actor shared the look from the Saina biopic on her Instagram handle and captioned it as “#SAINA.”

The actor has reportedly been preparing really hard to get the character just right and has been training for several months now.

“I have already clocked 40 classes of badminton in preparation for this biopic. It’s a really tough sport, but I am enjoying myself. To get an insight into the life of a sportsperson is fascinating. Saina’s journey itself is so interesting — right from her misses to her injuries and victories. I can relate to her journey in a big way, because I have gone through similar experiences in a different field. Despite everything, she has not let her focus shift and that’s what’s truly inspiring,” Shraddha said in a recent statement.

The actor has been training under Indian team head coach Pullela Gopichand for a while now, according to an IANS report. Saina had earlier said to IANS that she is confident that Shraddha will give 100 percent to the biopic. “Whenever she will start it (shooting) I will definitely watch out some of her sessions to see how it is going. When an actor comes out with a movie on an athlete, it will be different and challenging,” Saina had said.

The film went to floors on September 22. It is being directed by Amol Gupte, who has previously helmed movies like Sniff, Hawa Hawai and Stanley Ka Dabba.

