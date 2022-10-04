Shraddha Kapoor feels an actor has to keep evolving: ‘Change is the only constant’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor completed 12 years in the film industry in February this year. The actor, who made her debut with 2010 film Teen Patti, found popularity after the release of her 2013 film Aashiqui released. Over the year, the actor who has been part of various films, says that while she has learned a lot over the years, her biggest learning has been to constantly evolve as an actor.

The actor, who was last seen in Baaghi 3, in 2020, also believes that the treatment of stories has really changed in last few years, especially the way a female character is written and portrayed onscreen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha said, “One lesson that I hold close to myself is — change is the only constant. As an actor, one has to always keep changing, evolving, learning and unlearning. As an actor, I just want to keep bettering myself as a person, keep bettering myself from who I was yesterday, and want to make the world a wee bit better.”

Shraddha eventually became part of films such as Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar amongst others. She notes that female characters are not written with more thought and investment as compared to the times before she entered the film industry.

“A lot of things have changed since I started off, especially for female actors, “says Shraddha, who adds, “Now we see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story. Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. It’s a great time for women in Indian cinema.”

Shraddha will next be seen in director Luv Ranjan’s untitled next film. The actor will be sharing screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the firs time and the shooting of the project has already started in Mumbai.