Thursday, June 14, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor says a politically incorrect term and Farhan Akhtar corrects her

Rock On 2: During a Facebook live interaction, Shraddha Kapoor said a derogatory term and Farhan Akhtar came to her rescue.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 8, 2016 2:41:21 pm
rock on 2, shraddha kapoor, farhan akhtar Rock On 2: Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor for the first time share the screen space.
Rock On 2 promotions are in a hyper mode and you can’t go on social media without hearing a song from the film or seeing the lead actors holding forth on the upcoming release.

One such interaction had Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar holding a Facebook Live for the film in association with Spotboye and 9XM. The actors were accepting questions from fans and during the interaction, they were asked which is the most ‘chichora song’ they have heard. In a video sent to indianexpress.com by a reader, Shraddha looked flummoxed by the term.

“Chichora means like a… ghati gaana?” she asks the host. Co-star Farhan was quick to correct her. “I don’t think that it is a very nice thing to say.” Shraddha, who is not very clear about the term, asks if that is so. She corrects herself and they tag such songs as “mastiwale, naughty, cute” songs.

Also read | Prachi Desai trashes reports of being miffed with Rock On 2 makers

The term ghati is considered derogatory and even Bombay High Court had chided a man who had used the word during a drunken brawl. In defence of Shraddha Kapoor, we would say she was not sure about the meaning of the term and was quick to correct herself when the mistake was pointed out to her.

Watch| Farhan Akhtar Had To Correct Shraddha Kapoor 

Rock On 2 is all set to release on November 11 and stars Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Shashank Arora. While Farhan, Arjun and Purab will reprise their roles in the sequel, Shraddha and Shashank are the new entrants to the band Magik. The film has been directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

