Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha averts clash with Yash’s Toxic, to now release on December 4

Laxman Utekar’s period dance drama Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, has a new release date. The film, based on the life of legendary lavani and tamasha artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, was initially scheduled to release in cinemas this month on August 28. However, it’s now been pushed by over three months to December 4.

Back in June, the teaser of Eetha was unveiled, which announced the film’s release date as August 28. However, a major development right after that seemed to have changed the course of the film. On June 20, K Venkat Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations announced August 26 as the new release date of Geethu Mohandas’ long-awaited pan-India action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.

The film was initially scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19 on the occasion of Eid. However, it was postponed in lieu of the Gulf conflict, since the Middle East is one of Yash’s most lucrative markets, as proven by the success of his last release, Prashanth Neel’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2, in the region.

However, Toxic was subsequently postponed even from its next slated release date of June 4, as Yash argued that he needed more time to position his film better globally. August 26 seems to be the final release date, as the film’s trailer was also unveiled at a grand event in Bengaluru this past weekend.

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, which has produced Eetha, has pushed the film to December 4, but has failed to secure a solo-release window even then. It’s all set to clash with Anees Bazmee’s yet-untitled film, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Even a day before on December 3, Hanu Raghavapudi’s pan-India period war epic Fauzi, starring Prabhas, is also slated to release in cinemas.

There were rumours doing the rounds that even Rohit Shetty’s comedy Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others, has also locked December 4 as the release date. However, his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez cleared the air and confirmed that the film’s release date hasn’t been decided yet.

About Eetha

The teaser of Eetha starts with a crowd chanting her name and demanding her performance. However, she’s busy battling labour pain and delivering a baby in the green room. Despite her condition, she makes it to the stage and delivers a memorable performance. She claims that she wants to set an example and be remembered by her audience for years to come.

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Eetha reunites Laxman Utekar with Maddock Films after hits like Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), and Chhaava last year. The movie also reunites Shraddha with Maddock Films after Amar Kaushik’s blockbuster horror comedy franchise Stree. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Nana Patekar, among others.