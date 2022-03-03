When Shraddha Kapoor encouraged Shakti Kapoor to do Bigg Boss because it would keep him away from alcohol

Actor Shakti Kapoor is known as a man who enjoys his alcohol, to the point that his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor, challenged him to agree to Bigg Boss because it would keep him away from liquor. Shakti Kapoor participated in the fifth season of the show, and said in the season’s premiere episode that it was Shraddha who encouraged him to say yes.

Although he was the first contestant to be evicted, he said in a post-eviction interview that Shraddha was proud of him for having abstained from alcohol. He told Rediff.com shortly after his eviction, “I was not there to win but to prove to my children that I can stay away from alcohol for a month. I am proud that I could prove that. Also, they were happy that there were no fights in the house when I was the captain. Now my daughter Shraddha says that she wants to be born as my daughter even in her next life.”

It was around the same time that Shraddha, who turns 35 today, made her acting debut, with the film Teen Patti. She followed it up with Luv Ka The End, and broke out with 2013’s Aashiqui 2.

But it would seem like Shakti’s abstinence lasted just for a month. In an interview after his ouster from the show, he spoke about the friendship that he had developed with co-contestant Siddharth Bharadwaj, and said that he would call him over for a meal. “Usko main zarur bulaunga, saath mein hum khana khayenge, aur do teen tikayenge bhi. Woh bhi Punjabi jatt banda hai, aur main bhi jatt banda hoon, to badhiya maza aayega (I’ll invite him over for a meal, and we’ll have a few drinks. Both of us are Punjabis, so it’ll be fun).”

And in 2020, when the first coronavirus-induced lockdown was relaxed, the actor was seen under his building, walking around in short and a T-shirt, carrying a large red drum on his head. In a video shared by him on Instagram, he was asked what he was up to, and Shakti replied that he’s going to stock up on liquor.

Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan‘s upcoming film, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff.