‘Shraddha Kapoor was crying’: Tejaswini Kolhapure recalls Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest in drug case, protests outside Shakti Kapoor’s home

Shradhha Kapoor and her family have found themselves in the eye of the storm on more than one occasion and in a recent interview, her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure (mother’s sister), spoke about the time when Shradhha broke down as a political party’s workers were shouting slogans outside of her house during the drug bust case that led to her brother Siddhanth’s arrest. Tejaswini shared that Siddhanth, who is the son of Shakti Kapoor, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and claimed that he is absolutely clean when it comes to drugs.

‘Shraddha Kapoor was crying inside the house’

Tejaswini was presumably talking about the 2022 case in Bengaluru where Siddhanth was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in a posh hotel. “Siddhanth has been in the wrong place at the wrong time and because he is from this family, his name gets highlighted,” she said, in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. Siddhanth had then claimed that someone had offered him a drink at the party where he was playing as a DJ and was later released on bail.