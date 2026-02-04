‘Shraddha Kapoor was crying’: Tejaswini Kolhapure recalls Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest in drug case, protests outside Shakti Kapoor’s home

Shraddha Kapoor's aunt recalled the time when Siddhant Kapoor's drug arrest led to political parties shouting slogans outside Shakti Kapoor's house.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 05:10 PM IST
shraddha kapoor cryingShraddha Kapoor was terribly upset when her brother got embroiled in the drugs case.
Shradhha Kapoor and her family have found themselves in the eye of the storm on more than one occasion and in a recent interview, her aunt Tejaswini Kolhapure (mother’s sister), spoke about the time when Shradhha broke down as a political party’s workers were shouting slogans outside of her house during the drug bust case that led to her brother Siddhanth’s arrest. Tejaswini shared that Siddhanth, who is the son of Shakti Kapoor, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and claimed that he is absolutely clean when it comes to drugs.

‘Shraddha Kapoor was crying inside the house’

Tejaswini was presumably talking about the 2022 case in Bengaluru where Siddhanth was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs at a rave party in a posh hotel. “Siddhanth has been in the wrong place at the wrong time and because he is from this family, his name gets highlighted,” she said, in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. Siddhanth had then claimed that someone had offered him a drink at the party where he was playing as a DJ and was later released on bail.

“The first time it happened, me and my husband went to get him out because he was with his friends, and we knew all his friends,” Tejaswini said and added that the “media blew it out of proportion.” “His name was everywhere in the papers. Uska naam kharab ho gaya,” she added.” When asked clearly if he was clean when it came to drugs, she asserted, “Of course.”

Tejaswini claimed that since he works as a DJ all over the world, his reputation takes a hit if anyone he is associated with gets embroiled in such cases. “People are judgemental when it comes to the company you keep,” she said. She then recalled an incident when a political party held a protest outside Siddhanth and Shraddha’ house that affected them mentally. “The way they got affected, it was terrible. One day, one political group was shouting slogans outside the house. Shraddha and Siddhanth were crying inside. Unfortunately, this was turned into a big deal. They were really affected,” she recalled.

In November, Siddhanth appeared before the Mumbai police to record his statement in connection with a Rs 252 crore narcotics case linked to the seizure of mephedrone at a factory in Sangli in 2024. He was summoned after his name came up while questioning an alleged narcotics supplier.

‘Shakti Kapoor was never opposed to Shraddha working in the movies’

Tejaswini, in the same chat, also recalled some anecdotes from Shraddha’s childhood and shared that her nickname at a young age was ‘chidki chidki lollypop’. “My mom always called her lolly, because she would drool a lot,” she recalled with a laugh. She shared that as a child, Shraddha was always a little uptight and wouldn’t just play with everyone but now, their relationship is quite warm. “Now my relationship with her is quite different. She is there. She spends time. She sits for 5-6 hours and continues to talk,” she said.

When asked if Shakti Kapoor raised any objections about Shraddha working in films, as he was not thrilled about his wife Shivangi working in the movies, Tejaswini shared that this was never an issue. “He was absolutely okay with her working. He knows how she is. She has a mind of her own, right from the beginning she has had a mind of her own. She is the apple of his eye,” she said.

