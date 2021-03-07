Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure share candid photos from Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma’s wedding

Updated: March 7, 2021 4:18:33 pm
Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others are revisiting their memories of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani’s wedding, which took place recently. Sharing a couple of photos on Instagram, Padmini wrote, “Blessings blessings all the way.” Shaza also shared some candid clicks from her first dance with husband Priyaank. Sharing the photos on the Instagram, Shaza wrote, “Mine.” The post received overwhelming response from her friends and family members. Esha Gupta, Sukriti Kakar, Arpita Mehta, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Naik, Shweta Pandit and others dropped adorable comments on the couple’s photos.
Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared her look from Priyaank and Shaza’s wedding. The actor looked gorgeous in PadmaSitaa’s attire. Some of the photos shared by Padmini and Tejaswini feature Shraddha snapped during candid moments. Here’s a look at the pictures they shared on Instagram:
Shaza and Priyaank had an intimate Nikaah ceremony in Mumbai a few weeks ago, after which they, along with their families and close friends, headed to Maldives for a lavish wedding. The wedding ceremony in Maldives began with Haldi ceremony followed by a beach party the next day, during which the bride, the groom and their respective family members were seen letting their hair down.
Later, the couple had a Christian wedding in which Shraddha turned heads with her groomswoman avatar. In the Christian wedding, Shaza walked down the aisle with father Karim.
One of the stills also sees Priyaank getting emotional watching his bride walk up to him. The two also exchanged vows. Here’s wishing them a great married life.
