Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure share candid photos from Shaza Morani, Priyaank Sharma’s wedding

Shraddha Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others are revisiting their memories of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani’s wedding, which took place recently. Sharing a couple of photos on Instagram, Padmini wrote, “Blessings blessings all the way.” Shaza also shared some candid clicks from her first dance with husband Priyaank. Sharing the photos on the Instagram, Shaza wrote, “Mine.” The post received overwhelming response from her friends and family members. Esha Gupta, Sukriti Kakar, Arpita Mehta, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Naik, Shweta Pandit and others dropped adorable comments on the couple’s photos.

Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared her look from Priyaank and Shaza’s wedding. The actor looked gorgeous in PadmaSitaa’s attire. Some of the photos shared by Padmini and Tejaswini feature Shraddha snapped during candid moments. Here’s a look at the pictures they shared on Instagram:

Shaza Morani walked down the aisle with father Karim Morani. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) Shaza Morani walked down the aisle with father Karim Morani. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

When Priyaank got emotional seeing Shaza walking down the aisle. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram) When Priyaank got emotional seeing Shaza walking down the aisle. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram)

When Priyaank entered his own wedding with a Bollywood dance number. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram) When Priyaank entered his own wedding with a Bollywood dance number. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram)

A moment when Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma exchanged vows. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram) A moment when Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma exchanged vows. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram)

When Shraddha Kapoor shook a leg with brother Siddhanth Kapoor at Priyaank Sharma’s wedding.

Here’s another picture of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram) Here’s another picture of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram)

Here’s a perfect family picture. (Photo: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram) Here’s a perfect family picture. (Photo: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram)

This is how Shaza walked down the aisle in her Indian wedding. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram) This is how Shaza walked down the aisle in her Indian wedding. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram)

Jackie and Anil Kapoor with the newly-wed couple. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) Jackie and Anil Kapoor with the newly-wed couple. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani snapped during their Indian wedding. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani snapped during their Indian wedding. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

A candid moment of Shraddha Kapoor and Priyaank. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) A candid moment of Shraddha Kapoor and Priyaank. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

Priyaank’s wedding was also attended by Jackie Shroff. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) Priyaank’s wedding was also attended by Jackie Shroff. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

Here’s a candid moment of Shaza and Priyaank. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram) Here’s a candid moment of Shaza and Priyaank. (Photo: Janvi Turakhia/Instagram)

After their Christian wedding, Shaza and Priyaank indulged in their first dance as husband and wife. (Photo: Shaza Morani/Instagram) After their Christian wedding, Shaza and Priyaank indulged in their first dance as husband and wife. (Photo: Shaza Morani/Instagram)

Shaza Morani shared this candid moment on Instagram with a caption that read, “Mine.” Shaza Morani shared this candid moment on Instagram with a caption that read, “Mine.”

A candid moment of Priyaank and Shaza with Padmini Kolhapure and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram) A candid moment of Priyaank and Shaza with Padmini Kolhapure and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo: Padmini Kolhapure/Instagram)

When Shraddha Kapoor got teary-eyed while applying haldi to Priyaank Sharma.

First picture of Priyaank and Shaza after their wedding. (Photo: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram) First picture of Priyaank and Shaza after their wedding. (Photo: Tejaswini Kolhapure/Instagram)

A sneak-peek into Priyaank and Shaza’s wedding. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram) A sneak-peek into Priyaank and Shaza’s wedding. (Photo: Sam & Ekta/Instagram)

Shaza and Priyaank had an intimate Nikaah ceremony in Mumbai a few weeks ago, after which they, along with their families and close friends, headed to Maldives for a lavish wedding. The wedding ceremony in Maldives began with Haldi ceremony followed by a beach party the next day, during which the bride, the groom and their respective family members were seen letting their hair down.

Later, the couple had a Christian wedding in which Shraddha turned heads with her groomswoman avatar. In the Christian wedding, Shaza walked down the aisle with father Karim.

One of the stills also sees Priyaank getting emotional watching his bride walk up to him. The two also exchanged vows. Here’s wishing them a great married life.