Shraddha Kapoor is a floral princess at cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding in dreamy Maldives, see all photos and video

There is no doubt about how much the Hindi film industry loves the Maldives. After umpteen number of celebs headed to the island nation for a quick getaway after the lockdown, it is now the turn of a big fat Bollywood wedding to take place in the country. Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma is getting married to film producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani in the Maldives and cousins Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor are in attendance along with the rest of the family.

Inside photos and videos are being shared from the wedding location of Priyaank and Shaza. Her sister Zoa Morani is also attending the wedding.

Shraddha, brother Siddhant and other family members were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off. They all wore identical T-shirts that read, “The one where Shaza gets married to Priyaank.” Shraddha was seen in an ice blue lehenga which had flowers on it.

Going by the photos, a pre-wedding bask took place as the guests landed and a haldi ceremony seems to have taken place on Monday. Shraddha actively took part in the wedding functions and was seen all smiles in the photos and videos with the couple and other guests. Groom Priyaank K Sharma himself shared some photos on his Instagram account.

See all inside photos and videos from Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma-Shaza Morani’s Maldives’ wedding:

Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani had a court marriage earlier in February.

Shraddha Kapoor had shared her wishes for the couple then and had posted, “Congratulations to my bubu bro @priyaankksharma & now bhabhie my cutie Shazlet @shazamorani Wish you guys a beautiful married life together 💫 & happiest birthday @priyaankksharma 😘 love you so much!!!💜.”