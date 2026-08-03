‘Show us Ramayana first’: Ramlila Mahasangh warns makers of Ranbir Kapoor film of protests

The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has reportedly threatened to stage protests outside theatres if the makers of Ramayana do not hold a special screening for its members before the film’s theatrical release. According to reports, the organisation’s president, Arjun Kumar, has sent a formal letter seeking an exclusive preview for a delegation representing the Mahasangh. In the letter, Kumar reportedly referred to the controversy surrounding Adipurush, the big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana produced by T-Series Films. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film faced major criticism over its sets, costumes and choice of language.

The letter stated that members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances had objected to several scenes in Adipurush. Among the concerns were the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold and the portrayal of Ravana and his army, which many believed did not align with traditional beliefs. Kumar also reportedly reminded the makers that the backlash had affected the film’s box-office performance.