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‘Show us Ramayana first’: Ramlila Mahasangh warns makers of Ranbir Kapoor film of protests
The Mahasangh further claimed that it had received information suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture could include scenes capable of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.
The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has reportedly threatened to stage protests outside theatres if the makers of Ramayana do not hold a special screening for its members before the film’s theatrical release. According to reports, the organisation’s president, Arjun Kumar, has sent a formal letter seeking an exclusive preview for a delegation representing the Mahasangh. In the letter, Kumar reportedly referred to the controversy surrounding Adipurush, the big-budget adaptation of the Ramayana produced by T-Series Films. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film faced major criticism over its sets, costumes and choice of language.
The letter stated that members of the Sanatan community and those associated with traditional Ramlila performances had objected to several scenes in Adipurush. Among the concerns were the depiction of Lanka in black instead of gold and the portrayal of Ravana and his army, which many believed did not align with traditional beliefs. Kumar also reportedly reminded the makers that the backlash had affected the film’s box-office performance.
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The Mahasangh further claimed that it had received information suggesting that Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture could include scenes capable of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The organisation, therefore, requested a special preview so that any objectionable scenes or dialogues could be identified and removed before the film reaches theatres. The letter further warned that if the filmmakers do not arrange the requested screening, the Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, along with other Hindu organisations, will stage protests outside cinema halls across India.
The makers of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta, recently unveiled the film’s first trailer. The two-part film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali this year, with the second instalment set to arrive next year.
So far, Ramayana has also come under scrutiny over its costume choices, with some viewers arguing that the outfits appear too modern for the period in which the story is set.
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