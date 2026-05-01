‘Should be ashamed’: Priyadarshan slams rumours that Akshay Kumar ‘cut’ Tabu’s role in Bhooth Bangla

Tabu’s performance in Priyadarshan’s latest release Bhooth Bangla has impressed audiences. However, recent reports suggested that the actor was upset with the makers over a significant portion of her role allegedly being edited out, leading to reduced screen time despite extensive shooting. Priyadarshan has now addressed the rumours, firmly denying any such claims.

During a chat with Pinkvilla, he dismissed the speculation and said, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”