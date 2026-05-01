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‘Should be ashamed’: Priyadarshan slams rumours that Akshay Kumar ‘cut’ Tabu’s role in Bhooth Bangla
Filmmaker Priyadarshan recently reacted to rumours of Tabu being upset with her screen time in his latest release, Bhooth Bangla.
Tabu’s performance in Priyadarshan’s latest release Bhooth Bangla has impressed audiences. However, recent reports suggested that the actor was upset with the makers over a significant portion of her role allegedly being edited out, leading to reduced screen time despite extensive shooting. Priyadarshan has now addressed the rumours, firmly denying any such claims.
During a chat with Pinkvilla, he dismissed the speculation and said, “I don’t know why and who is spreading this negative news. I am the director of Bhooth Bangla, and I decide what to keep and what not to. The film is a big success, but yet, some are trying to spread negativity. Tabu is not upset at all. I have done eight films with her, and if she was upset, she would have told me. She is happy. Everything she shot for is a part of the film.”
There were also reports that Tabu’s role was trimmed at the suggestion of Akshay Kumar to increase his own screen time. Refuting this, Priyadarshan clarified that Akshay does not interfere in the editing process.
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Priyadarshan added, “Also, Akshay didn’t ask me to edit any part; he never does. I do my work with honesty, and every actor comes and sees the film before the release. Whoever is spreading such rumours should be ashamed.”
What Priyadarshan had said about Tabu’s role
Earlier, in a conversation with Mid-Day ahead of the film’s release, Priyadarshan had spoken about the importance of Tabu’s character. “She looks as beautiful in it as she did in Virasat (1997). Without Tabu’s character, there’s no logic in the story,” he had said. The filmmaker and Tabu have collaborated on several films, including Kaalapani (1996), Virasat (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), and Snegithiye (2000).
About Bhoot Bangla
Bhooth Bangla features an ensemble cast, including, Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, among others. The horror-comedy has crossed Rs 120 crore at the domestic box office within two weeks. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, the film also marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay after 16 years since Khatta Meetha (2010).
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