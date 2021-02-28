Shor Machega: Yo Yo Honey Singh song from Mumbai Saga fails to pack punch

Mumbai Saga makers on Sunday dropped its first song, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s party track “Shor Machega”. The song has been sung and written by Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala. Both the artistes also feature in the video along with former Splitsvilla winner Shruti Sinha.

The song, like every other track by Honey Singh, is about dance and drinks. But despite the catchy hook tune, “Shor Machega” turns out to be a disappointment primarily because the sound is repetitive. The over three-minute-long song, in fact, feels like a stretch as the beats lack any pump or vigour to engage the listeners.

The video, which has a few random shots of Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, is mostly focused on the artistes themselves as they dance in a jungle-like setting. While Shruti Sinha aces the song with her dancing skills, she is relegated to being Honey Singh’s side-kick, which gets awkward to watch because she is hardly given any lyrics to sync to.

Earlier while speaking at the trailer launch, John opened up about the movie and said, “I think this film reaches out to the masses. I saw what Manya Surve did for me and, for sure, Sanjay also. This has got relatabality with a very large section of an audience, specially the mass audiences. When you in the interiors of India they really remember these characters, they are memorable.”

Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, released its trailer earlier last week. The actioner is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.