Shooting for my first song a huge learning experience: Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in historical drama Prithviraj, has shot for a song sequence, and she says it was a big learning experience for her.

The film, being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, is based on the life of 12th century king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

While Akshay Kumar is playing the titular character, Manushi Chhillar is essaying the role of Sanyogita, the king’s wife.

Chhillar said it was a “memorable” moment in her life to shoot for her first ever song.

“I loved the experience of shooting my first ever song and it will be forever memorable. It was a huge learning experience for me to go through the drill of preparing, rehearsing and shooting my first song.

“I was definitely overwhelmed since it was the first time I was doing this and it’s a big song but as a person I do like to keep my eye on the prize and I think the shoot went off well. I hope the effort that I have put in for the song will be appreciated by audiences,” the 22-year-old newcomer said in a statement.

Manushi Chhillar said the whole shooting schedule was a “gruelling” and “intense” process but she felt happy in the end.

“I never thought I would become an actor so I’m really enjoying the process of exploring all the aspects of being an Indian film heroine and learning so much in the process,” she added.

Prithviraj will release worldwide on Diwali this year.

