Shool actor Sayaji Shinde planted 6.5 lakh trees to keep 92-year-old mother alive forever

They say when you love someone deeply, the greatest fear is losing them. But actor Sayaji Shinde transformed that fear into a movement that is now breathing life into thousands of villages across Maharashtra. What began as a son’s love for his mother eventually became one of the most inspiring environmental missions in the country — a mission that has led to the planting of over 6.5 lakh trees. The actor has worked across film industries in India and done films such as Shool, Sarkar Raj and Sanju among many others.

Born into a farmer’s family in Maharashtra’s Satara district, Sayaji grew up witnessing struggle closely. His family’s land was taken by the government for a dam project in 1978, and in return, he was offered a job as a watchman in the irrigation department. The replacement land promised to the family arrived only after 35 years.

From being a watchman to becoming an actor with a purpose

Speaking to Uncut, the actor recalled the painful reality: “The government ripped people off their money. They took our land in 1978 and they gave us a replacement in 2022.”

Despite building a successful acting career spanning nearly four decades, with Shool becoming one of his earliest major Hindi projects, Sayaji says fame and success alone never fulfilled him. “Everybody wants to earn name and fame. But I wanted to go beyond that,” he shared during a conversation with Ashish Vidyarthi on the actor’s YouTube channel.

The turning point came in 2016 during a severe drought-like situation in Maharashtra. Sayaji remembers meeting a wealthy man in Pune who proudly spoke about owning land worth hundreds of crores. But instead of feeling impressed, the actor found himself questioning the purpose of wealth if it could not ease human suffering.

“When we went to help villagers, we saw a huge meeting being held in an open field under the scorching sun. There was not a single tree anywhere. That is when it struck me — the first step to helping villages was planting trees.”

That moment sparked the beginning of something extraordinary.

Sayaji imported two truckloads of saplings from Hyderabad, each costing nearly Rs 1 lakh. Around the same time, he rediscovered the ancient Indian concept of “Devrai” — sacred forests protected and worshipped by communities for generations. Inspired by the idea, he began building what would later become known as “Sahyadri Devrai,” forests planted in the name of his mother.

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It all started with Sayaji’s love for his mother

But behind the movement was a deeply personal emotion. In 2016, Sayaji’s mother was already 92 years old. The thought of losing her haunted him. “I realised I could not keep my mother with me till my last breath. She was already 92, and I loved her the most in this world,” he said emotionally.

One day, he sat beside her and confessed his helplessness. He could not stop death. He could not hold time still. But perhaps, he thought, he could preserve her presence in another form.

“I told my mother that I was not powerful enough to keep her alive forever. Then I decided I would weigh her against seeds and plant them across Maharashtra. One day, when those seeds become trees, they will flower, bear fruits and offer shade. And in their fragrance, I will feel your presence. That way, I will have you forever.”

That idea became his life’s purpose. Today, Sayaji actively works across 48 locations where the number of trees ranges from thousands to lakhs. Many of those saplings have now grown into flourishing forests bearing fruits and restoring ecosystems.

“That way, my mother is alive,” he says.

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Sayaji turned barren lands into flourishing forests

What makes the movement even more powerful is that it is not limited to environmental activism alone. It is also about creating livelihoods, changing mindsets and rebuilding villages. “If I plant 1,000 tamarind trees in a village, after 15 years those trees can generate nearly Rs 1 crore for the villagers,” he explained.

He also proposed a beautiful alternative to religious offerings: replacing temple prasad with saplings. “People will plant and protect them because it is prasad.”

Over time, Sayaji’s mission began inspiring entire communities. In one village that had reportedly remained barren for over 60 years, a simple initiative transformed the landscape completely.

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“There was not a single tree there. My friend asked me to contribute Rs 1 lakh to start collecting funds for plantation. The villagers joined in and together we raised Rs 17 lakh. Today, that village has 16,000 trees. Mountains that once looked dead are now completely green. What greater award do we need?”

Sayaji vs government

The actor believes society owes a debt to nature. “People who are breathing free oxygen today should at least plant trees equal to their age as a return gift,” he said. Despite spending decades in films, Sayaji now calls trees the real celebrities of the planet.

“After getting acting gigs, a house, a car and financial security, I realised it is trees that truly help us survive on Earth. I dedicated my life to them.”

His commitment goes beyond plantation drives. Sayaji has personally funded the transplantation of over 200 banyan trees — India’s national tree — to prove that development does not always require destruction. “More than 200 species, including birds, insects and butterflies, depend on banyan trees. We wanted to show authorities that trees can be transplanted instead of being cut down.”

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What began with 2,000 trees in his own village has now evolved into a decade-long people’s movement. Villagers who once watched him plant saplings now water them with love and pride. And somewhere across Maharashtra, in the fragrance of flowers, in the coolness of shade and in the sweetness of fruits borne by 6.5 lakh trees, a son continues to keep his mother alive. And with the land he finally received after decades, Sayaji Shinde now wants to nurture thousands of saplings by transforming it into a nursery that can supply greenery to villages in need.