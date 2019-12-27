Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Shoojit Sircar wraps Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic on Udham Singh, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 27, 2019 8:13:13 pm
Shoojit Sircar Sardar Udham Singh Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to thank the team of the film. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Twitter)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has completed the shoot of Udham Singh biopic, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The director took to Twitter to thank the team of the film.

“Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew,” Sircar wrote alongside a picture of him with Kaushal and writers Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya.

The film is a biopic on Singh, the revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The project is a Rising Sun Films Production, backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

It will hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor
Kushal Punjabi (1977-2019): A pictorial tribute to the TV actor

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement