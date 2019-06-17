Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic to release on October 2, 2020

The biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, finally has a release date. Titled Sardar Udham Singh, the film will release on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi October 2 in 2020. The biopic features Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh.

Udham Singh is best known for the assassination of Michael O’ Dwyer in London in 1940 to avenge 1919’s Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

“Yes, we will be releasing the film on October 2, 2020. Keeping in mind the remaining shoot schedule, post-production and the time required to complete the film, my producers and good friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar advised this date for a feasible release next year and I have decided to go with it,” director Shoojit Sircar told Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about Sardar Udham Singh, Sircar had said, “I chose this event as it is one of the most pivotal revolutionary contributions to the freedom movement which has albeit gone unnoticed for generations. Udham’s struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today’s audiences to be made aware of, and I have collaborated with my esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, along with my friend and producer Ronnie Lahiri once again for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story.”

Shoojit Sircar last helmed October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in hit war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier this year.