Will filmmakers cheat story telling: Shoojit Sircar on shooting intimate scenes post COVID-19

Director Shoojit Sircar has Gulabo Sitabo and Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Instagram) Director Shoojit Sircar has Gulabo Sitabo and Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently posed a valid question in one of his Instagram posts. The Piku director questioned if filmmaking will change post the coronavirus scare, especially the way intimate scenes are shot.

“How the cinema world conducts shooting intimate scenarios in the film to be seen and planned, after all this is over. Especially the intimate kissing/hugging scenes. How close or how far.. or cheat story telling in those intimate scenes for sometime,” Sircar wrote.

Commenting on the post, actor Dia Mirza wrote, “Guru, the entire process of making a film is intimate! So many people all coming together to create moment after moment in unity and synchronised effort. Aap intimate scene ki baath kar rahe ho, how will all that change? Will we be masked and gloved as a crew? Only time will tell.”

On the work front, Shoojit Sircar has Sardar Udham Singh and Gulabo Sitabo in his kitty. While Sardar Udham Singh will star Vicky Kaushal, Gulabo Sitabo will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen space for the first time.

