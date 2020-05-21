Shoojit Sircar, Karan Johar pray for those affected by Cyclone Amphan

Shoojit Sircar said he never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Instagram and Karan Johar/Instagram) Shoojit Sircar said he never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Instagram and Karan Johar/Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Shoojit Sircar, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao among others today took to Twitter to express concern for people affected by Cyclone Amphan, which has caused destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, claiming at least 10-12 lives.

“Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds.. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge.. Praying for minimum damage and destruction,” tweeted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who is currently living in Kolkata.

“Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of the poor.. It may take years to get to normal in some areas,” read another tweet by the director.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Shoojit Sircar in Pink, quoted his tweet and wrote, “Together to get through this one too. Probably all these are the tests for us to get into the next decade. We shall pass with flying colours. I wish to keep up the hope.”

Mentioning it couldn’t get worse to face a cyclone at a time when the country is fighting a pandemic, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal…All of us pray for your safety and protection…. #CyclonAmphan.”

#AmphanCyclon was devastating. It hit Calcutta and the other parts of West Bengal. In this hour of need I urge everyone to stand by the people and help. #prayforwestbengal #savebengal pic.twitter.com/g0OV4Ool0L — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) May 21, 2020

What happened in West Bengal and Odisha is extremely saddening and the damage done by the cyclone is devastating! My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected and the family members of the victims of #CycloneAmphan 🙏🏻 — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 21, 2020

Actor Rajkummar Rao expressed condolences to the families of the victims. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone and my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives. #PrayforWestBengal #PrayforOrissa.”

In a series of tweets quoting Shoojit’s tweet, actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote that the fraternity and the country was united in its fight against the cyclone.

“Sir, we all are praying for the safety of all on the east coast. It’s so unnerving .Truly sending everyone there all our luck … Be safe. It’s heartbreaking … but we all are in it together sir… India always comes together,” Bhumi tweeted.

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “What is happening in #2020 .. Prayers for all those affected by #CycloneAmphan in Bengal…” While Mrs Serial Killer actor Mohit Raina tweeted, “I hope we get united in these tough times. Praying for West Bengal , praying for Odisha . Stay safe . #AmphanSuperCyclone.”

