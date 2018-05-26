Shoojit Sircar confirms Irrfan Khan doing fine, will star in Udham Singh biopic

Irrfan Khan on the road to recovery from neuriendocrine tumour, will shoot for Udham Singh biopic with Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan Khan on the road to recovery from neuriendocrine tumour, will shoot for Udham Singh biopic with Shoojit Sircar.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s longtime search for his Udham Singh is over with actor and close friend Irrfan Khan. The director has confirmed to indianexpress.com that the actor, with whom he previously collaborated on Piku, will play the lead role in the biopic of the revolutionary, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 massacre.

The first report about Irrfan starring in the biopic, the idea of which has stayed with Shoojit for over two decades now, surfaced early this morning in a leading daily. Shoojit replied in affirmative when indianexpress.com contacted him for a confirmation. He hopes to start filming the biopic by year end.

This news comes as the biggest relief for Irrfan’s fans, who have been praying for the actor’s health since he announced in March that he has been suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan is currently in the US for his treatment. The fact that he will begin shooting for the film after a few months proves he is on the road to recovery. When asked how is the actor’s health currently, Shoojit replied, “He is doing fine.”

Earlier, for the longest, there were reports that Ranbir Kapoor would star in the film, but during the promotions of Shoojit’s film, October, in April, the director denied the rumours. It will not be wrong to call Udham Singh biopic Shoojit’s dream project. In an interview to PTI last year, the director opened up about the film.

“I have been working on the story for 18-19 years now. When I shifted to Mumbai, this was the first film that I wanted to make but something else would always come up. It is set in the pre-Independence era, so it was a little difficult to plan,” he had said at the time.

