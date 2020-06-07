Sardar Uddham Singh post-production work to start from June 8

Sardar Uddham Singh is directed by Shoojit Sircar. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Twitter) Sardar Uddham Singh is directed by Shoojit Sircar. (Photo: Shoojit Sircar/Twitter)

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project Sardar Uddham Singh is back on track. The director will begin post-production work on the Vicky Kaushal-starrer from Monday, June 8.

Sircar took to Twitter and wrote, “When nature beckoned,

We listened..We switched gears,

From fast forward to slow motion..

Now, there is a call again,

An excitement, yet a caution

And a hunger to reboot,

With this feeling

We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh

Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June”

The news comes after a week of Maharashtra government announcement that the film and television shooting could resume in non-containment zones as a part of the relaxations that the state would undergo in June.

When nature beckoned,

We listened..We switched gears,

From fast forward to slow motion..

Now, there is a call again,

An excitement, yet a caution

And a hunger to reboot,

With this feeling

We begin, again.. #SardarUdhamSingh

Post production set to #BeginAgain,tomorrow –8th June pic.twitter.com/KZpnnndikc — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 7, 2020

The shootings were put on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read | Maharashtra allows film and TV shoot in non-containment zones

Earlier, talking about the project, Shoojit said, “Udham’s struggle and sacrifice is a very important story for today’s audiences to be made aware of, and I have collaborated with my esteemed writers Riteish Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya, along with my friend and producer Ronnie Lahiri once again for this humble tribute to the maverick freedom fighter and his story.”

Shoojit Sircar has Gulabo Sitabo up for direct-OTT release. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12 onwards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd