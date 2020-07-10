Sholay director Ramesh Sippy: Soorma Bhopali will not die, Jagdeep lives on

Ramesh Sippy appreciated Jagdeep’s comic timing and gestures. Ramesh Sippy appreciated Jagdeep’s comic timing and gestures.

Legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy on Friday paid tribute to Jagdeep, and remembered how the actor breathed life into the character of Soorma Bhopali in 1975 film Sholay.

Remembering Jagdeep, who passed away on July 8 following age-related health issues, Sippy said, “It is really sad that Jagdeep ji is no more. What a wonderful actor he was. What a wonderful father he has been. And I am sure everybody loved him. For me, he gave me a wonderful character – Soorma Bhopali. He brought it to life. He gave it so much of himself and so easily, with such a flair, which is a wonderful thing about a really good actor.”

Appreciating Jagdeep’s comic timing and gestures, Ramesh Sippy said that while he has played hundreds of characters on screen, Soorma Bhopali will remain etched in people’s memory.

“His sense of timing, gestures were combined together in such a wonderful way that Soorma Bhopali came to life. I really think he is going to be missed a lot. He has done outstanding work, but his character of Soorma Bhopali stands out because he was so good in it. Of course, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan were a fabulous support and writers Salim-Javed created a wonderful character, but he brought it to life. Soorma Bhopali was his creation,” the 73-year-old filmmaker said in a video.

Ramesh Sippy concluded by extending his condolences to Jagdeep’s family, “Today, while we all miss him, he will live on with us through this character. Soorma Bhopali will not die. Jagdeep ji will live on with us. My condolences to his family. He leaves behind a tremendously talented legacy with Jaaved, Naved and grandson Meezan.”

