‘Bright young actor gone too soon’: PM Modi condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. He was 34. DCP zone 9 Abhishek Trimukhe confirmed the death and said the Mumbai Police has started investigation.

Hours after actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the sudden demise of the popular Bollywood actor.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput had his first brush with success when he essayed the male lead of Ekta Kapoor’s daily show Pavitra Rishtra alongside Ankita Lokhande. In October 2011, he quit the TV industry to pursue a career in Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2013 movie Kai Po Che!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s spokesperson said in a statement, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

