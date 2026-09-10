Shobhaa De slept for 15 mins during Mirzapur The Movie: ‘Maybe it’s meant for men’

Veteran columnist Shobhaa De has confirmed she’s not a fan of Mirzapur. In a video shared on social media, Shobhaa revealed that she has never watched Amazon Prime Video’s popular crime thriller series Mirzapur, but decided to check out its big-screen spin-off, Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie. The film, which has grossed nearly Rs 200 crore worldwide in less than a week, left her unimpressed.

Shobhaa De reviews Mirzapur: The Movie

“All I can say is Mirzapur: The Movie maybe should not have been made at all,” said Shobhaa De in an Instagram Reel she shared on Thursday. “I went here with a lot of expectations, given the whole hype and the whole buildup to the brand Mirzapur. I came away feeling, ‘What the hell is going on?,'” she added, with an eyeroll.