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Shobhaa De slept for 15 mins during Mirzapur The Movie: ‘Maybe it’s meant for men’
Veteran columnist Shobhaa De praised Ravi Kishan and Ali Fazal’s performances in Mirzapur: The Movie, but found Pankaj Tripathi 'monotonous.'
Veteran columnist Shobhaa De has confirmed she’s not a fan of Mirzapur. In a video shared on social media, Shobhaa revealed that she has never watched Amazon Prime Video’s popular crime thriller series Mirzapur, but decided to check out its big-screen spin-off, Gurmeet Singh’s Mirzapur: The Movie. The film, which has grossed nearly Rs 200 crore worldwide in less than a week, left her unimpressed.
Shobhaa De reviews Mirzapur: The Movie
“All I can say is Mirzapur: The Movie maybe should not have been made at all,” said Shobhaa De in an Instagram Reel she shared on Thursday. “I went here with a lot of expectations, given the whole hype and the whole buildup to the brand Mirzapur. I came away feeling, ‘What the hell is going on?,'” she added, with an eyeroll.
Hailing the ensemble star cast as “fantastic”, she picked her two standout performances — Ravi Kishan’s “brilliant” antagonistic turn as Babban Babua Yadav and Ali Fazal’s “unbelievably good” turn as Guddu. “Mr. Tripathi playing Mr. Tripathi has become a bit too monotonous,” she said, referring to Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as Kaleen Bhaiya. “The same old expressions, the same old delivery,” she added.
Shobhaa De also expressed her surprise to see Tripathi, “Mr. Goodie-Goodie”, doing “a full-on sex scene” with Rasika Dugal, who plays his wife Beena Tripathi, whom she described as “Lady Macbeth” or a “vamp-ish” character. “Otherwise violence of every conceivable kind for no reason” and “a story that goes nowhere” were other grouses she had with the film.
Shobhaa even confessed she felt asleep for “something like 15 minutes.” She also heard two women at the back “snoring” as well. “Maybe, it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me,” she concluded.
In her caption, Shobhaa De said she spent Rs 900 on the movie ticket, Rs 260 on bhelpuri, and close to four hours “wondering why I was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together.”
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018, and has run for three seasons so far. Amazon MGM, along with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, released Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4.
Also Read — Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Fazal film touches Rs 200 cr globally, smashes Akshay Kumar’s record
It features the return of memorable characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajesh Tailang, and Shweta Tripathi, among others. Jeetendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee have joined the ensemble cast.
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